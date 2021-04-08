Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of SkyWest worth $142,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

SKYW stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

