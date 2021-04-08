Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.85 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $130,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TM stock opened at $154.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.