Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $134,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $306.04 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

