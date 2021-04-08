Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $137.15 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $137,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

