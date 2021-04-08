Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $143,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $231.31 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.29.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.