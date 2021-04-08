Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.52. 521,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 470,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

