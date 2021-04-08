dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

Shares of DMYD stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMYD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,031,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.