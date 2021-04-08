DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale Purchases 5,000 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DNP opened at $9.94 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 201,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

