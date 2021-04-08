Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy will benefit from steady investments, and contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help Dominion in the transition toward regulated operations and share buyback. The company is adding clean energy units to the generation portfolio and targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Dominion Energy’s decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the last six years will adversely impact its long-term growth prospects. The inherent risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas to Dominion could adversely impact profitability.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on D. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,811.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

