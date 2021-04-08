Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $109.61 million and $907,911.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00083354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00628843 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

