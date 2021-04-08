Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

