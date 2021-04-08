Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.46. 1,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.