Eaton Vance Management Acquires 61,321 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.68% of CoreSite Realty worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

