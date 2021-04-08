Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702,841 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,145,924 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $40,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 87.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in R1 RCM by 529.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,732. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.