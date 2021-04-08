Eaton Vance Management Purchases 143,220 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $37,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

