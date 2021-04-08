Eaton Vance Management Purchases 39,280 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cerner by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,175,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.