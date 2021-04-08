Eaton Vance Management Purchases 65,036 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $45,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

