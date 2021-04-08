Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $38,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $283,389,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 209,878.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 195,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $124.06 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

