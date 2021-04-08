Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,124 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Campbell Soup worth $48,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,603,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

