Eaton Vance Management Sells 42,342 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,342 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $42,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 147.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 196,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $491,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE MO opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

