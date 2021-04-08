Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

