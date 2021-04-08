Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

