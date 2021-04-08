Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.