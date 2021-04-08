Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CCHWF has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Care has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of CCHWF stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

