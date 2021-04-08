EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.72. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 13,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 39.10 and a quick ratio of 37.23.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.