Effect.AI (EFX) Hits Market Cap of $25.47 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $25.47 million and $235,621.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

