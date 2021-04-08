eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $299.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

