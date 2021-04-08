Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.25% of Elastic worth $32,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

