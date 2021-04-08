Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

