Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $5.15 on Major Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Elitium has a total market cap of $154.84 million and $314,436.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00008816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00056772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00639375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030538 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.