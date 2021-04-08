Ellenbecker Investment Group Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.39. 24,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

