Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.72. 13,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,918. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $135.81 and a 12-month high of $227.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

