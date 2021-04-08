Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 94 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,080. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

