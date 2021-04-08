ELM Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. 37,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,468. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $74.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

