ELM Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter.

IWC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.58. 820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,397. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

