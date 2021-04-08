ELM Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 90,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

