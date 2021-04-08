ELM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.67 and its 200-day moving average is $338.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $244.05 and a 52-week high of $374.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.