ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.87 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.59. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a market cap of $815.44 million and a PE ratio of -20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

