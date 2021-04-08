Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Embraer were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Embraer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,288,000 after acquiring an additional 381,534 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

