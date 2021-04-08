Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after buying an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

