Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

