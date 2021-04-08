Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

ABT stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.05 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

