Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Republic Services by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

