Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $78,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 797,880 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

