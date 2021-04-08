Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. CSFB dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.70.

EDV opened at C$27.11 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$21.82 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.41.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

