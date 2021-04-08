Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71. 51,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,359,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,017 shares of company stock worth $304,433 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

