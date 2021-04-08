Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,327,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

