Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $313,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

