Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $110.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.