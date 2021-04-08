Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $837.48 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.18 and a 12-month high of $887.60. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $805.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.62.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

